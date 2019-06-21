‘Toy Story 4’: The Antique Shop Is Filled with Easter Eggs

0

Pixar loves to drop in Easter eggs to its movies from the Pizza Planet truck to references to Pixar movies of the past and upcoming entries like Lotso making an appearance in Up before being officially introduced in Toy Story 3. The studio’s latest film, Toy Story 4, is no exception, especially in the antiques store. Woody comes across the store in the upcoming adventure, and Pixar took the opportunity to plaster references to past movies throughout the environment.

THR ran down a few of the fun ones that appear in Toy Story 4, but it’s by no means a comprehensive list.

“Eggman Moving Company sign: Pixar production designer Ralph Eggleston is known at the company as Eggman. He was the production designer on the original Toy Story and an Eggman moving truck appears in both Toy Story and Toy Story 2.”

“TripleDent Gum 1950s-style advertisement: TripleDent gum (and its repeating jingle) was featured in Inside Out.In the antique story, the brand appears in this ad.”

“Greatest hits record for Ernesto De La Cruz: This record appears on an old Victrola record player, a reference to the famous musician (and antagonist) in Coco.”

I’m excited for when Toy Story 4 hits Blu-ray so we can comb through the scene frame-by-frame to find all the references Pixar planted throughout the antique story.

For more on Toy Story 4, click on the links below.