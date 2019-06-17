‘Toy Story 4’ Filmmakers Reveal Some of the Cool Easter Eggs and Where to Find Them

0

With the Pixar sequel, Toy Story 4, opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with director Josh Cooley and producer Mark Nielsen to talk about their fantastic film. While I’m sure some of you felt that after the great ending in Toy Story 3 Pixar should leave the franchise alone, I promise you Toy Story 4 isn’t some awful cash grab. The sequel is actually a brilliant film that is both funny and has a lot to say about life and what really matters. But would you expect anything less from Pixar? They are some of the best storytellers on the planet and this film further cements their cast iron legacy. Trust me, Toy Story 4 is absolutely worth your time and is a great film for all ages. For more read Matt Goldberg’s review.

During my interview with Josh Cooley & Mark Nielsen they talked about the many Easter eggs in the film including the house from Up, something from Monsters Inc., and where you can find some of the original Kenner Star Wars toys they put in the film. In addition, they reveal how the beginning of the film had many versions including a zombie musical fantasy playtime that involved Andy and Bonnie, how the animators at Pixar constantly push the genre forward with what they’re able to do with the animation, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Toy Story 4 features the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Maddie McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Emily Davis, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Maliah Bargas-Good, Jack McGraw, Juliana Hansen, and Estelle Harris.

Josh Cooley & Mark Nielsen:

How the antique store has a ton of Easter eggs.

How the film has some of the original Kenner Star Wars toys in the pinball machine

What was the last thing they cut out of the film and why?

How they had a lot of different versions of the opening of the film.

How the film pushes the boundaries of technology.

