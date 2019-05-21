Final Trailer for ‘Toy Story 4’ Teases Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom

0

Disney has released final Toy Story 4 trailer that offers closer look at the highly anticipated and long-in-the-works sequel, along with a couple of new images. The follow-up continues the beloved Pixar franchise after the concluding events of Toy Story 3, which found Andy giving his toys away to youngster Bonnie. In Toy Story 4, the characters embark on an all-new adventure that begins Bonnie’s room, which involves new character Forky—a spork who’s been made into a toy, and who now faces an existential crisis. Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development fame voices the new character.

While embarking on a summer vacation, Forky gets lost and Woody goes after him, eventually stumbling upon an antiques store where he discovers Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who’s been living among lost toys—including a stuntman named Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves.

This sequel has actually been a long time coming. The film was officially confirmed in 2014 with then studio head John Lasseter set to direct from a screenplay by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, based on an original idea from Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo). However, the development process was long and fraught, with Jones and McCormack eventually leaving the project over philosophical differences, Lasseter vacating the director’s chair, and the story presumably being reconceived. The delays forced Pixar to push the film off of its 2017 and later 2018 release dates, as Incredibles 2—which was originally set for release in 2019—was bumped up nearly an entire year to fill the void.

This final iteration finds Inside Out co-writer Josh Cooley making his feature directorial debut with Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen producing. This final trailer offers an even closer look at the antics of the toys in the film, and it’s clear that while Toy Story 3 may have been a bit of a nostalgia play aimed at young adults who grew up with the franchise, Toy Story 4 is pretty squarely aimed at an entirely new generation of kids—complete with a G rating.

Check out the final Toy Story 4 trailer below, followed by some images. And for even more on the movie, see what Collider’s own Vinnie Mancuso learned when he visited Pixar and spoke with the filmmakers.

The film also features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Emily Davis, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Maliah Bargas-Good, Jack McGraw, Juliana Hansen, and Estelle Harris. Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.