Tony Hale on ‘Toy Story 4’ and Why Doing Voice Work at Pixar Is So Unusual

0

–

With the Pixar sequel Toy Story 4 opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Tony Hale to talk about voicing what is sure to be one of your new favorite Toy Story characters, Forky. During the interview, Hale talked about his reaction to seeing the finished film for the first time, why working at Pixar is so different than the other voice work he’s done, if the film went through any big changes during production, what Forky merchandise he wants to own, and more. In addition, when Disney+ launches later this year, one of the upcoming things that will be on the streaming platform is Forky Asks a Question. Hale talks about what the short films are about and reveals they’re each between five and ten minutes in length.

While I’m sure some of you felt that after the great ending in Toy Story 3 Pixar should leave the franchise alone, I promise you Toy Story 4 isn’t some awful cash grab. The sequel is actually a brilliant film that is both funny and has a lot to say about life and what really matters. But would you expect anything less from Pixar? They are some of the best storytellers on the planet and this film further cements their legacy. Trust me, Toy Story 4 is absolutely worth your time and is a great film for all ages. For more read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Tony Hale had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Toy Story 4 features the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key, Maddie McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Emily Davis, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Maliah Bargas-Good, Jack McGraw, Juliana Hansen, and Estelle Harris.

Tony Hale:

What did he pay to be in the movie?

What was it like watching the film for the first time?

How is doing voice work at Pixar different from the other voice work he’s done?

Did the film go through any big changes during the recording process?

What Forky merchandise has he seen that he needs to own?

What Disneyworld rides did he get to go on that he’d recommend?

What is Forky Asks a Question for Disney+? Says the shorts are 5 to 10 minutes each.

More more on Toy Story 4:

Here’s the official synopsis for Toy Story 4: