Friday Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Easily Wins Battle of the Toys Over ‘Child’s Play’

Whelp, all those vaguely threatening posters feel a bit silly now. After bringing in the second largest Thursday preview for an animated film ever, Toy Story 4 is headed to a massive $122+ million opening weekend. The film flew to first on Friday night with $47.4 million, trouncing its R-rated toy-focused foe Child’s Play, which fell short of expectations on Friday with just $6.1 million. The horror reboot featuring Mark Hamill as the voice of the homicidal doll Chuckie is likely to end its first weekend around $14 million.

Funny enough, Toy Story 4‘s estimated $122+ million opening would be the highest of the franchise by a wide margin—beating out Toy Story 3‘s $110.3 million—and fall below Disney’s expectations, which was around $140 million. It would also slot Toy Story 4 into the third-highest domestic opening for an animated film below Finding Dory ($135 million), knocking off Shrek the Third ($121.6 million). The animated adventure, directed by Josh Cooley, sees classic characters like Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) meeting old friends like Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and new, far more existential acquaintances like Forky (Tony Hale), the sentient spork. The film debuted with a stellar A CinemaScore.

Insane to say, but two major franchise films Men in Black: International and Dark Phoenix are pretty much already off the board. International banked just $3.2 million on its second Friday, good enough for fourth, while the always-struggling X-Men film Dark Phoenix landed in tenth place with $1.01 million.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Anna pretty much faceplanted straight out the gate, taking in $1.4 million on Friday night. The studio is basically just dumping the action flick out into the world with zero fanfare—it wrapped all the way back in December 2017—thanks to director Luc Besson‘s current allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault. Anna will most likely end its first weekend around $3.5 million.

