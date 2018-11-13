Key & Peele’s ‘Toy Story 4’ Characters Revealed in New Video; Character Posters Released

0

Yesterday, Disney released the first teaser trailer and synopsis for Toy Story 4, announcing that the highly anticipated sequel will find the toy gang navigating life with a new kid in a brand new room. We also learned that Tony Hale would be voicing the new character Forky, a spork made to look like a toy who’s going through an existential crisis—but it appears the casting announcements aren’t finished yet.

Today, Disney announced that Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele voice a pair of Toy Story 4 characters called Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won, who encounter Woody and his friends at a carnival. When their plans are interrupted, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with our beloved Toy Story toys, who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.

Speaking about the addition, director Josh Cooley had this to say:

“Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who voice Ducky and Bunny, are two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen. Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

The development history of Toy Story 4 is long and a bit fraught (original director John Lasseter and original writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are no longer involved with the film), and it’s becoming clear that the story we were originally teased is probably no longer intact. Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton (WALL-E) came up with the story for Toy Story 4, and back in 2015 Lasseter teased that the film was a love story/romantic comedy that would find Woody and Buzz on the search for Bo Peep. It’s possible that part of that story is still intact and we just haven’t heard yet, but so far with all this “Toy Story 4 reveal” information there’s been no mention of Bo Peep or her voice actor Annie Potts.

It’s not uncommon for Pixar movies to evolve during production, and as recent as The Good Dinosaur a film’s entire voice cast was replaced when the story was overhauled. So this isn’t exactly cause for concern, but it is notable.

For now, get a peek at Ducky and Bunny as they break down the existence of Toy Story 4 in true Key & Peele fashion, followed by some new character posters. The film also features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, and Blake Clark. Toy Story 4hits theaters on June 21, 2019.