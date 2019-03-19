Full ‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Brings Back Bo Peep, Reveals the Plot

0

Disney has released a new, official Toy Story 4 trailer that offers a more complete look at the plot for the highly anticipated and long-in-the-works sequel, along with a new poster. The follow-up continues the beloved Pixar franchise after the concluding events of Toy Story 3, which found Andy giving his toys away to youngster Bonnie. In Toy Story 4, the characters embark on an all-new adventure that begins Bonnie’s room, which involves new character Forky—a spork who’s been made into a toy, and who now faces an existential crisis. Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development fame voices the new character.

This here trailer shows that once Forky gets away, Woody goes after him, eventually stumbling upon an antiques store where he discovers Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who’s been living among lost toys. There’s a lot of theme to work with here, and it appears as though the film is going to dig into feelings of nostalgia, loss, and resilience.

This sequel has actually been a long time coming. The film was officially confirmed in 2014 with then studio head John Lasseter set to direct from a screenplay by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, based on an original idea from Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo). However, the development process was long and fraught, with Jones and McCormack eventually leaving the project over philosophical differences, Lasseter vacating the director’s chair, and the story presumably being reconceived. The delays forced Pixar to push the film off of its 2017 and later 2018 release dates, as Incredibles 2—which was originally set for release in 2019—was bumped up nearly an entire year to fill the void.

But all’s well that ends well, and this final iteration finds Inside Out co-writer Josh Cooley making his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Stephany Folsom (Star Wars Resistance), with Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) producing. In a Disney press release, Cooley explained that the idea of Toy Story 4 came about organically:

Woody and the rest of the toys are back for an all-new adventure in “Toy Story 4,” welcoming new friends to Bonnie’s room, including a reluctant new toy called Forky. “Like most people, I assumed that ‘Toy Story 3’ was the end of the story,” said director Josh Cooley. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Check out the new Toy Story 4 trailer below, followed by the new poster. The film also features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, and Blake Clark. Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.