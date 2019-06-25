The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 206 – ‘Toy Story 4’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking Toy Story 4. We talk about the strengths and weaknesses of the latest Pixar movie, how it compares to other entries in the series, what the film signals about Pixar’s future, how Pixar is changing under Pete Docter‘s leadership, the lack of sequels in the studio’s upcoming slate, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

