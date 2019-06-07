Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

First ‘Toy Story 4’ Reactions Tease Another Poignant Adventure for the Beloved Pixar Franchise

by      June 7, 2019

0

Almost a decade after Toy Story 3 delivered seemingly a perfect ending to Pixar’s beloved animated franchise, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang are back for a new adventure in Toy Story 4. The new installment takes a somewhat philosophical approach, contending on what it means to be a toy when Woody’s adventure leads him to Forky (Tony Hale); a hand-crafted toy who considers himself trash; the villainous Gabby-Gabby (Christina Hendricks), who hasn’t found her place in the world after losing her voice box; and back to his old friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who has embraced life as a rogue toy on the road.

Junket audiences caught the first screenings of Toy Story 4 today and the reactions are in! As usual, the junket reactions are positive, but this batch seems especially glowing, celebrating how the new sequel upholds the integrity and emotional impact of the franchise. Folks seem particularly won over by the film’s humor and sense of adventure, as well as the existentially-challenged Forky. You should also probably pack some tissues for your screening, because word is this one’s gonna hit you right in the feels.

Find out what the first audiences had to say below and for more on Toy Story 4, check out the following links:

Related Content
Previous Article
The Sexiest Movies on Netflix Right Now
Next Article
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Director Breaks Down the Ending & The…
Tags

Latest News

Close