First ‘Toy Story 4’ Reactions Tease Another Poignant Adventure for the Beloved Pixar Franchise

Almost a decade after Toy Story 3 delivered seemingly a perfect ending to Pixar’s beloved animated franchise, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang are back for a new adventure in Toy Story 4. The new installment takes a somewhat philosophical approach, contending on what it means to be a toy when Woody’s adventure leads him to Forky (Tony Hale); a hand-crafted toy who considers himself trash; the villainous Gabby-Gabby (Christina Hendricks), who hasn’t found her place in the world after losing her voice box; and back to his old friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who has embraced life as a rogue toy on the road.

Junket audiences caught the first screenings of Toy Story 4 today and the reactions are in! As usual, the junket reactions are positive, but this batch seems especially glowing, celebrating how the new sequel upholds the integrity and emotional impact of the franchise. Folks seem particularly won over by the film’s humor and sense of adventure, as well as the existentially-challenged Forky. You should also probably pack some tissues for your screening, because word is this one’s gonna hit you right in the feels.

Find out what the first audiences had to say below and for more on Toy Story 4, check out the following links:

A few things about #ToyStory4 :

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding. #KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty…

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended.

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2019

Just finished #ToyStory4! If you were nervous about another Toy Story movie, don’t be! It is amazing and another great addition to the franchise. I can’t wait to see it again 🙏🏽🔥. pic.twitter.com/yqgmGvFiNB — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 7, 2019

One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here's her immediate take: "Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend." pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) June 7, 2019

Just saw #ToyStory4…and it's my favorite in the franchise. You'll laugh as much as you'll cry. You'll feel like a kid one minute and an adult the next. Can't wait to take my friends to see it. pic.twitter.com/hhPf0Va7CF — ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is a touching and moving addition to the franchise. BRING THE TISSUES!!! You will fall in love with Forky and @KeeganMKey / @JordanPeele steal every scene as these guys 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/WpKli7wyrT — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 7, 2019

For those worried about #ToyStory4, don’t be! The movie is magic and delightful. It will also wreck your emotions just as much as the other three, so that’s something to look forward to! — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 goes to infinity and beyond. It tugs at the heartstrings right from the get go and doesn’t stop. The new characters fit right in and all your old favorites get time to shine. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 made me want to run and hug my childhood toy. Pixar rewards fans for being invested all these years. Beautiful character journey for Woody. Not quite as good as Toy Story 3. Keanu as Duke Caboom is an absolute treat. Has my favourite nod to The Shining yet. — Jonathan J. Spiroff (@jonjspiroff) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is simply delightful. A tightly paced narrative that harkens back to the feeling of the original 2 films featuring some of the franchises best comedy. A relatable & mature message that speaks to those who grew up with it. #DukeCaboom RULES! More Keanu please. pic.twitter.com/JB3RZRGrTi — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) June 7, 2019

Many people have said we dont need a #ToyStory4 (myself included) but trust me when I say we NEEDED this story. I cried harder than I ever have at a #ToyStory film, and also laughed harder. This is a MUST SEE! in theaters June 21st! #Disney pic.twitter.com/2YH4FAtLH8 — Mama's Geeky – Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) June 7, 2019

Just saw #ToyStory4 it is so cute with a little edge to it!! You all are going to love it. It was really cool to see how much has changed with animation, etc. from the first one! #ToyStory pic.twitter.com/t6jeuFA6Mj — Sarah Ruhlman (@SarahScoop) June 7, 2019

Pixar has done it again! #ToyStory4 is my new favorite! I dare you not to laugh and cry at this love story about friendship. — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 brings a conclusion to the story of Buzz & Woody that we never knew we wanted but is totally worth it. It sets up a potential future for the franchise with a host of new characters. Definitely a quality Pixar film and one of their best sequels. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) June 7, 2019