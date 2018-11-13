Movie Talk: First ‘Toy Story 4′ Teaser Trailer, Poster, and Plot Details

Facebook Messenger

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk (November 13, 2018), Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • The Grinch took the #1 spot at the box office over the weekend with a $66 million debut. Overlord was a distant second with a disappointing $10.1 million opening.
  • Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passes away at 95 years old. He leaves behind an immeasurable legacy. The panel offers their remembrances of him.
  • Pixar releases the first Toy Story 4 teaser trailer, poster, and plot synopsis revealing plot details about the upcoming fourth installment in the series.
  • Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment begin filming on Godzilla vs. Kong and release a first synopsis and a full cast list.
  • Warner Bros. released a first trailer for Pokemon Detective Pikachu directed by Rob Letterman and starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu.
