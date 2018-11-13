Movie Talk: First ‘Toy Story 4′ Teaser Trailer, Poster, and Plot Details

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk (November 13, 2018), Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- The Grinch took the #1 spot at the box office over the weekend with a $66 million debut. Overlord was a distant second with a disappointing $10.1 million opening.
- Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passes away at 95 years old. He leaves behind an immeasurable legacy. The panel offers their remembrances of him.
- Pixar releases the first Toy Story 4 teaser trailer, poster, and plot synopsis revealing plot details about the upcoming fourth installment in the series.
- Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment begin filming on Godzilla vs. Kong and release a first synopsis and a full cast list.
- Warner Bros. released a first trailer for Pokemon Detective Pikachu directed by Rob Letterman and starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu.