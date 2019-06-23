Weekend Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Debuts to Franchise-Best $118 Million

0

What a strange summer at the box office this has already been. Toy Story 4 easily took the weekend with a $118 million debut. This marks the highest opening in the franchise by a wide margin—topping Toy Story 3‘s $110.3 million—but still falls below the $122 million the movie was estimated to rake in, and well below the $140-165 million mark that Disney was originally expecting. The trend continues of big franchise tentpoles underperforming, although Toy Story 4‘s premiere isn’t nearly as tragic as Dark Phoenix or Men in Black: International.

The film’s opening now stands as the fourth highest ever for an animated film, behind Shrek the Third ($121 million) and fellow Pixar titles Finding Dory ($135 million) and Incredibles 2 ($182.7 million).

Toy Story‘s R-rated counterpart Child’s Play, the remake of the 1988 killer doll horror film, which landed in second place with $14 million. Although the film is not technically part of the larger Child’s Play franchise, this would mark the highest opening for a film starring the homicidal Chucky doll, overtaking Bride of Chucky‘s $11.8 million premiere in 1998. The reboot, directed by Lars Klevberg, stars Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill.

Luc Besson‘s Anna appears to be a bomb, as the action flick starring Sasha Luss hit theaters to just $3.5 million, landing outside the top 10. The film wrapped production in December of 2017 but found itself in a holding pattern after actress Sand Van Roy accused Besson of sexual assault. Lionsgate and Summit pretty much dumped the movie into theaters with the barest minimum marketing possible.

