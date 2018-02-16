Toy Story Land Gets a June Opening Date at Walt Disney World

0

While fans are certainly eager to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World once the expansion is completed, the theme park is opening a brand new attraction of a different sort this summer: Toy Story Land. We’ve known about the attraction’s existence for quite some time, but Disney Parks today officially announced the Toy Story Land opening date: June 30th. Yes indeed, if you’ve planned your Disney vacation this summer for anytime before that day, you’re gonna be sorely disappointed when you see what you missed out on.

Toy Story Land is an expansion of Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, which will also house Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge when that opens in 2019. The Pixar-themed area includes a roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash, which is made to look like it was assembled by Andy himself with his Mega Coaster Play Kit. And there’s also Alien Swirling Saucers, which takes place inside a play set Andy won at Pizza Planet in which the Aliens have powered up their flying saucers, taking guests on a wild ride into space. And if you’re really lucky, you just might be chosen by The Claw.

Toy Story Land also features a restaurant area called Woody’s Lunch Box, which is a walk-up window serving Toy Story-themed treats and old-fashioned soda floats. And the existing attraction Toy Story Mania! has added a third track to this popular carnival-themed attraction that allows guests to take aim at 3D objects using everything from baseballs to cream pies.

So if you do have a Disney vacation planned for this summer on or after June 30th, you’re absolutely going to want to venture to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to get a look at Toy Story Land. And hey, maybe you’ll be able to sneak a peek at the in-construction Galaxy’s Edge while you’re there.

Watch a video of Slinky Dog Dash below followed by some images and concept art. For more on Toy Story Land visit the official Disney World website.