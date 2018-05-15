Celebrate Disney World’s ‘Toy Story Land’ Opening with a National Tour This Summer

0

BoxLunch, the cause-driven pop-culture retail giant, recently announced the launch of a nationwide tour and exclusive merchandise in celebration of the opening of “Toy Story Land” in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Slated to open on June 30th, “Toy Story Land” is an immersive, eleven-acre experience, recreating Andy’s toy-filled backyard from the Disney-Pixar Toy Story films featuring Woody, Buzz, Jessie and all of their playtime pals. “The Toy Story Land Tour” powered by BoxLunch brings a preview of Andy’s backyard to your backyard with several surprises along the way.

“The Toy Story Land Tour” powered by BoxLunch begins on May 19th in Southern California and ends on June 24th in Florida, just in time for the “Toy Story Land” grand opening. The tour will feature interactive photo booths, sneak peeks at the “Toy Story Land” concept art and giveaways. At select events, special guests will stop by the tour including a fan-created, life-size Pizza Planet Truck replica. As an added treat for Toy Story enthusiasts, BoxLunch is also giving fans a chance to win a 4-night/5-day Walt Disney World Resort vacation to “Play Big” at the brand-new”Toy Story Land”! See all Toy Story Land Tour dates and enter the “Play Big” Sweepstakes at Boxlunch.com/playbigsweeps.

In addition to the nationwide tour, BoxLunch will also release a curated selection of exclusive “Toy Story Land” merchandise, featuring limited edition collectibles and apparel. Key items coming to BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com include:

“Toy Story Land” Edition Green Army Man Funko Pop! – The sold-out Green Army Man collectible returns with a special metallic colorway and “Toy Story Land” branding for a limited release at BoxLunch. This Funko Pop! debuts at the first “Toy Story Land Tour” stop in Southern California on May 19th and 20th, before releasing at all BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com in the following weeks.

Official Disney Park Trading Pin Series – BoxLunch presents a limited series of “Toy Story Land” pins, including characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Slinky Dog, Jessie, a trio of Aliens and Rex the Dinosaur. All designs are authentic official Disney Parks Pin Trading pins.