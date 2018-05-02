Watch: Netflix’s ‘The Toys That Made Us’ Season 2 Promo Video Tackles LEGO

0

Arriving on Netflix this May 25th is the second season (or second part, really) of the eight-episode, nostalgia-fueled documentary series, The Toys That Made Us. This Netflix Original takes a look back at some of the most iconic toys of the 20th century and digs up the ancient history surrounding their origins, often bizarre paths to market, the fandom that rallied behind them, and the drama that surrounds them. Season 1 included such mainstays as Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and G.I. Joe, and Season 2 is set to focus on Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty.

To tease the approaching Season 2, Nerdist has a promo clip that hails from the LEGO episode of the docu-series. If you’ve always wanted to know about the most popular LEGO releases, why the bricks for the castle sets were once a different color, or just how much that old LEGO set gathering dust in your attic might be worth, you’ll want to check out this promo video and, eventually, the full episode.

Here’s an early look at The Toys That Made Us Season 2 episode on LEGO:

Nerdist also had a chat with show creator Brian Volk-Weiss who talked about making this particular episode and visiting the home of LEGO in an experience he described as “walking on sacred ground”:

The LEGO episode was a lot of fun to make in large part because we went to Billund, Denmark, to not only see how LEGOs are designed today, but we also saw many relics from their past, like the molds that made EVERY two-by-four brick that came out in the ’70s and ’80s all over the world, and got to interview some of the people who had worked at LEGO over 40 years ago.

Be sure to get caught up with the first season of The Toys That Made Us now in advance of the Netflix Original’s return this May 25th. For more of what’s coming to Netflix this May, check out this handy guide here. You can also find the full list of announced Netflix Original movies and TV shows at this link right here.