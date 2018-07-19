Netflix’s ‘Toys That Made Us’ Season 3 Will Include ‘My Little Pony’, ‘TMNT’ & More

0

Netflix’s docu-series The Toys That Made Us is a perfect blend of nostalgia, creativity, and the often cutthroat business world behind your favorite toys of yesteryear. Season 1 covered such classics as Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and G.I. Joe while, Season 2 revisited Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO, and Hello Kitty toys. Now, courtesy of the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we have an angle on what they’ll be covering in the upcoming third season. And they’re some biggies.

As BC reports, Season 3 of The Toys That Made Us will feature:

Those are some massive franchises, especially because they’re all continuing to this day in one form or another. The docu-series hasn’t shied away from big toy properties in the past, but this is a formidable foursome for sure. (No telling if this NSFW sculpture will ever make another appearance on the show, however.)

Power Rangers may have debuted in the States 25 years ago this August, but it existed in Japan under the Super Sentai series for quite a while before that. The transformation and Americanization of the show was fascinating enough, so I can’t wait to see the toys’ story. The same goes for My Little Pony, a franchise which has twists and turns and reinventions that are every bit as curious, creative, and enchanting as the ponies (and their fans) themselves. TMNT was all the rage in the 80s and early 90s, but there’s been a resurgence in the heroes in a half-shell’s animated and live-action adventures lately. But it’s the general “Wrestling” toys that should be most interesting for niche viewers and collectors since the 80s’ run of LJN toys are only part of the story.

The write-up also includes a description of some content that only panel attendees got to see, like the showrunners’ original pitch to Netflix, interviews that never made it to air, and a funny montage featuring toys falling over during photoshoots, which is something I’d like to see in an outtake reel, please. Thank you.

While the Season 3 news has us excited, the fact that TTTMU is changing up their theme song so that it’s no longer an “eight-part documentary series” but an ongoing one is even better news. Long may they reign.

