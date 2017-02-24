Tracy Morgan’s Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming to Netflix This May

Cancel your cable subscription, comedy enthusiasts! All of the best stand-up comedians are dealing with Netflix, the streaming platform that has become the go-to source of all things TV and movie entertainment. Their latest stake in the claim of the stand-up comedy game: Tracy Morgan.
Morgan’s stand-up special, “Staying Alive”, will be heading to Netflix this spring. He joins Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Jerry Seinfeld, just a few of the talents recently landing at the streaming content provider. Netflix got the laughs.
Here are all the details, courtesy of Netflix:
Tracy Morgan is making his much-anticipated return to stand-up with “Staying Alive,” an all-new comedy special exclusively for Netflix, the world’s leading Internet TV network. The stand-up special, shot before a packed house at New Jersey’s landmark Count Basie Theatre, will launch globally on Netflix Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Tracy Morgan’s “Staying Alive” finds the comedy icon exploring his fresh take on life, career and mortality in the wake of surviving a devastating near-fatal traffic collision in 2014. From coping with a traumatic brain injury and learning to walk again to “falling for” his physical therapist and deciding that maybe getting older isn’t such a bad thing, Morgan is back in true form and tackles the most trying time of his life with grace, strength and the jaw-droppingly hilarious point of view fans have grown to love.
With his larger-than-life sense of humor and boisterous delivery, Morgan has long been one of the most revered comedians in his field. Audiences first fell for Morgan’s comedic charms in 1996 when he joined NBC’s Saturday Night Live and grew to become a fan favorite, developing a wide array of characters until departing the series in 2003. Morgan went on to star for seven seasons in NBC’s critically-acclaimed Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning sitcom 30 Rock, where — opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin — he portrayed the unpredictable and always aloof Tracy Jordan. In 2009, the now-iconic role earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.Morgan later returned to his SNL stomping grounds, this time as host in both 2009 and 2015, with the latter earning him an Emmy nod in 2016 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
In addition to his vibrant on-screen career, Morgan released his first book in 2009, an autobiography titled, I Am the New Black.
Morgan — who last year headlined a nationwide stand-up tour titled, “Picking Up the Pieces” — can currently be seen in the just-released film Fist Fight, where he stars alongside Ice Cube and Charlie Day. His numerous projects ahead include a Richard Pryor biopic, Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?, where he’ll star as Redd Foxx; big-screen comedy The Clapper; and a forthcoming TBS series, in which Morgan will star. Additionally, Morgan will receive a much-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the 2016 class.
Having recently become the home for all-new stand-up comedy specials from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld and Louis C.K., Netflix continues to thrive as a hub for top original comedy specials, including 2016’s Emmy-nominated shows from both John Mulaney and Patton Oswalt (2016 Emmy winner for Writing for a Variety Special), and recent specials from Cedric the Entertainer, Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, Russell Peters, Ali Wong, Mike Epps, Aziz Ansari, Anjelah Johnson, Bill Burr, Chris Tucker, Demetri Martin, Chelsea Handler, Bo Burnham, Jim Jefferies, David Cross, Joe Rogan, Dana Carvey, Colin Quinn (directed by Jerry Seinfeld), Michael Che, Reggie Watts, Gabriel Iglesias, Jim Gaffigan, Jen Kirkman, Neal Brennan, Cristela Alonzo, Bill Burr, Michael Bolton, Katherine Ryan and Trevor Noah. Additional upcoming comedy specials include Mike Birbiglia, Jim Norton and Jo Koy.