Tracy Morgan’s Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming to Netflix This May

Cancel your cable subscription, comedy enthusiasts! All of the best stand-up comedians are dealing with Netflix, the streaming platform that has become the go-to source of all things TV and movie entertainment. Their latest stake in the claim of the stand-up comedy game: Tracy Morgan.

Morgan’s stand-up special, “Staying Alive”, will be heading to Netflix this spring. He joins Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Jerry Seinfeld, just a few of the talents recently landing at the streaming content provider. Netflix got the laughs.

Here are all the details, courtesy of Netflix: