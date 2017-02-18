Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell on ‘Making ‘Fist Fight’ and Improvising in the Moment

0

With director Richie Keen’s Fist Fight now in theaters, I recently sat down with Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell to talk about the film. During the interview they talked about how much fun they had making the movie, who ruined the most takes, if they like to come up with alternate lines the night before or if they always want to do it in the moment, and how tried to make it hard to cut any of their lines in the editing room.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below the Fist Fight trailer and synopsis. Fist Fight also stars Charlie Day, Ice Cube, Jillian Bell, Tracy Morgan, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Dean Norris, Kumail Nanjiani, Christina Hendricks and Dennis Haysbert.