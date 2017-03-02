New ‘T2 Trainspotting’ Trailer Chooses Life in the 21st Century

0

Sony has released a new trailer for Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting. The sequel to Boyle’s 1996 breakout film, T2 is based on Irvine Welsh‘s follow-up novel Porno andreunites Renton (Ewan McGregor), Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle), and while they’re 20 years old and clean from their heroin addictions, there are plenty of familiar perils that pop up when the old friends meet again.

While this trailer tries to conjure up the feelings from the original, that’s not really what the sequel is. T2 is a more somber meditation on the inability to change your life, and how these four characters weren’t defined by their heroin addiction but by far deeper flaws that they can’t really escape even twenty years later. It’s a look back at lost youth and an uncertain future, and everything that’s carried in between. It’s still got the tone of Trainspotting, but in a different flavor. It works, but don’t go into the sequel thinking it will be the same experience as the original but with older characters.

Check out the T2 Trainspotting trailer below, and click here to read my full review. The film also sees the return of Kelly Macdonald and arrives in U.S. theaters in limited release on March 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for T2 Trainspotting: