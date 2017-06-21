‘Transformers: The Last Knight’: Let’s Talk about that Post-Credits Scene

0

The Transformers franchise is no stranger to post-credit scenes hinting at future movies. The first Transformers has Starscream flying into space, and the first three all had jokey little scenes that didn’t really affect the franchise. Transformers: Age of Extinction ditched mid-credits scenes entirely, but they’ve made a comeback in Transformers: The Last Knight.

[Spoilers ahead for Transformers: The Last Knight]

At the climax of Transformers: The Last Knight, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee team up to defeat Quintessa (Gemma Chan), the “Prime of Life” who claims she created the transformers. Quintessa is flung out of the spaceship to parts unknown, the Decepticons flee, and the Autobots celebrate with the humans. The credits start to roll, but the movie doesn’t end.

We cut to a woman wandering the desert. She comes to one of the “horns” sticking up out the ground that presaged the arrival of Cybertron. She speaks to one of the men working on the horn (what exactly he’s doing; excavating, researching, or something else isn’t clear). She smiles and there’s a flash of transformers technology beneath her skin, heavily implying that the woman is Quintessa in human form (in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the series established that Transformers can disguise themselves a humans). The cliffhanger is that Quintessa is alive, she wants to use the horns for some nefarious purpose, and she’ll be the villain in the next, non-spinoff Transformers movie.

On the one hand, I suppose that’s all well and good. Megatron has already been the baddie for more than half of these movies thus far, so it’s probably better to hand the reins over to someone else. That being said, it would be nice if a future Transformers movie gave Quintessa some depth rather than her just being evil because the movie needs someone to be evil. Rather than painting her as a callous god figure, it would be interesting to see Quintessa in more of a maternal role. The transformers are basically her children, so it adds some weight to her actions where any parent just wants the best for their kid; it’s just that her best would be wiping out humanity.

What do you think of keeping Quintessa as the villain? Do you want to see Transformers 6 go in a different direction? Sound off in the comments.