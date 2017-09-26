Exclusive: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Blu-ray Includes ‘Transformers: Combiner Wars’ Series

0

Some very cool news for Transformers fans today! Not only is Michael Bay‘s Transformers: The Last Knight now available on Blu-ray and DVD, one special bonus feature is going to include an excellent animated series. The catch is that it’s only going to appear in one particular place.

Through a deal with Hasbro, Paramount, and Target, Machinima’s Transformers: Combiner Wars animated series, which garnered more than 125 million views worldwide when it was released on go90 last year, will be available as an extra feature on the bonus disc for Transformers: The Last Knight Blu-ray combo packs sold at Target, available now.

The bonus feature is part of the lead-up to the launch of the second part of the Combiner Wars saga, Transformers: Titans Return, which debuts on November 14th and welcomes Peter Cullen, Wil Wheaton, Judd Nelson, and others to the voice talent.

Transformers: Combiner Wars

The Autobots and Decepticons have disbanded and returned to Cybertron. With the days of Optimus Prime and Megatron over, Cybertron is now ruled by a triumvirate. However, an ancient technology has enabled a new threat, the power for multiple Transformers to combine into one massive, dangerous form: Combiners. Who will stand-up to this threat to ensure that the fragile peace that was 4 million years in the making remains?

Transformers: Combiner Wars exists on the physical bonus disc in the Target Blu-ray combo pack for Transformers: The Last Knight.

Though originally airing as eight individual episodes at eight minutes apiece, this feature plays them all together.

Transformers: Titans Return

Picking up right where the destruction of the Combiner Wars left off, TITANS RETURN takes the action of the Prime Wars Trilogy to new ‘heights,’ and features return appearances from many fan-favorite Transformers characters as well as introduces new Autobots and Decepticons. In the series, enormous Transformers called Titans are awakened and these massive characters bring massive problems. Trypticon, a gigantic lizard-like Transformer, rises to wreak havoc on Cybertron, while Windblade and a rag-tag team of Transformers must resurrect an ancient ally. Not all Transformers will survive, as beloved heroes are changed forever while others’ sparks are blown to oblivion.

On November 14 th , the first two episodes will debut followed by a weekly release of new episodes every Tuesday. 10 episodes at about 11 minutes each will be released.

