‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Motion Posters Reveal New and Familiar Faces

By now you should be aware that the latest Transformers movie, The Last Knight, will not only be full of Bayhem, but it will have everything up to and including the kitchen sink. King Arthur, nazis, Dino-bots, mini dino-bots … it’s hard to conceive of. Compared to all of that, these newly released motion posters are pretty calm. I know not everyone is a fan of motion posters, but they remind me (these especially) of 80s sitcom intros, where someone is casually reading a newspaper or sipping some coffee and then looks up in surprise like, “oh, hi! :hold smile:”

While we’ve seen most of these characters before — Optimus Prime, Barricade, Hound, Megatron, Hot Rod, Bumblebee — Sqweeks and Cogman are new. Sqweeks gets a tiny lil moped, and Cogman (who is a “centuries-old manservant with anger issues”) also happens to be the sidekick to Sir Anthony Hopkins‘ Sir Edmund Burton. But here’s the thing about Transformers: I don’t need a plot. I just need to see bots battling to metal. Who cares why they’re doing it, it’s just fun. Sometimes that’s all we need!

Check out the new motion posters below, and let us know which are your favorites. I’m partial to Hound and Punisher Barricade, and feel Bumblebee got a bit cheated):

Transformers: The Last Knight stars Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Jerrod Carmichael, John Goodman, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin, and opens in theaters on June 23rd.