Exclusive: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Clip Sees Michael Bay Direct Explosive Action

0

Nobody does big movie action like Michael Bay. I had the rare opportunity to watch the Master of the Spectacular at work on the set of Transformers: Age of Extinction a couple of years ago–there’s nothing quite like that experience–but now I’m thrilled to bring you a behind-the-scenes look at Bay in action directing a sequence from Transformers: The Last Knight. This clip shows off the nuts and bolts and extreme pyrotechnic display of the film’s Packard Plant sequence. It’s got everything a Transformers fan could want: Fast cars, big blow-ups, and Bay in rare form. We’re bringing it to you to celebrate the film’s release on Digital HD today, two weeks before its arrival on 4K HD and Blu-ray!

Director of photography Jonathan Sela walks viewers through the scene’s setup and what makes it such a fun, interactive playground to shoot in. Star Mark Wahlberg lends his own commentary to the scene along with a mini history lesson about the setting, an automotive icon in Detroit. And amidst all the scene’s chaotic stunt performances and explosive action, there’s a fantastic shot of Bay directing the scene and pushing the big red button on its explosive element. His reaction is not to be missed.

Check out the clip below:

Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight is set to explode on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs September 26th from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The adventure will also be available as part of the Transformers’ 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection arriving September 26th.