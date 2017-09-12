Exclusive: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Clip Sees Michael Bay Direct Explosive Action

Nobody does big movie action like Michael Bay. I had the rare opportunity to watch the Master of the Spectacular at work on the set of Transformers: Age of Extinction a couple of years ago–there’s nothing quite like that experience–but now I’m thrilled to bring you a behind-the-scenes look at Bay in action directing a sequence from Transformers: The Last Knight. This clip shows off the nuts and bolts and extreme pyrotechnic display of the film’s Packard Plant sequence. It’s got everything a Transformers fan could want: Fast cars, big blow-ups, and Bay in rare form. We’re bringing it to you to celebrate the film’s release on Digital HD today, two weeks before its arrival on 4K HD and Blu-ray!
Director of photography Jonathan Sela walks viewers through the scene’s setup and what makes it such a fun, interactive playground to shoot in. Star Mark Wahlberg lends his own commentary to the scene along with a mini history lesson about the setting, an automotive icon in Detroit. And amidst all the scene’s chaotic stunt performances and explosive action, there’s a fantastic shot of Bay directing the scene and pushing the big red button on its explosive element. His reaction is not to be missed.
Check out the clip below:
Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight is set to explode on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs September 26th from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The adventure will also be available as part of the Transformers’ 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection arriving September 26th.
TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT shatters the core myths of the TRANSFORMERS franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and TRANSFORMERS are at war, OPTIMUS PRIME is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of TRANSFORMERS on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); BUMBLEBEE; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
The latest installment in the global TRANSFORMERS franchise stars Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter) and features a sensational supporting cast including Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games), Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”), Isabela Moner (“100 Things to Do Before High School”), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Santiago Caberera (“Salvation”), and Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show”).