Exclusive: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Concept Art Reveals Ancient History

Transformers: The Last Knight takes the mythology of the title heroes to unheard-of levels. Michael Bay‘s latest explosive, live-action adventure folds in Arthurian legend, Stonehenge, World War II battles, Cybertronian lore, and even mini Dinobots. How did all of these disparate elements come together? Well, if you check out the film’s upcoming Blu-ray, you can get a peek inside the epic writers room assembled to tackle the film’s (and franchise’s) story. To get a taste of what’s in store for you in the Blu-ray’s bonus features, we have a sampling of exclusive concept art images from the film’s inception to share with you today!

The latest installment in the global Transformers franchise stars Mark Wahlberg and features a sensational supporting cast including Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Santiago Caberera, and Jerrod Carmichael. Transformers: The Last Knight, now available on Digital HD, explodes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs September 26th from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The groundbreaking adventure will also be available as part of the Transformers 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection, arriving September 26th. Be sure to check out another exclusive clip from the film here! Take a look at more home video details and concept art below.