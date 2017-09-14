Exclusive: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Concept Art Reveals Ancient History

Transformers: The Last Knight takes the mythology of the title heroes to unheard-of levels. Michael Bay‘s latest explosive, live-action adventure folds in Arthurian legend, Stonehenge, World War II battles, Cybertronian lore, and even mini Dinobots. How did all of these disparate elements come together? Well, if you check out the film’s upcoming Blu-ray, you can get a peek inside the epic writers room assembled to tackle the film’s (and franchise’s) story. To get a taste of what’s in store for you in the Blu-ray’s bonus features, we have a sampling of exclusive concept art images from the film’s inception to share with you today!
The latest installment in the global Transformers franchise stars Mark Wahlberg and features a sensational supporting cast including Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Santiago Caberera, and Jerrod Carmichael. Transformers: The Last Knight, now available on Digital HD, explodes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs September 26th from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The groundbreaking adventure will also be available as part of the Transformers 5-Movie Blu-ray Collection, arriving September 26th. Be sure to check out another exclusive clip from the film here! Take a look at more home video details and concept art below.
TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT shatters the core myths of the TRANSFORMERS franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and TRANSFORMERS are at war, OPTIMUS PRIME is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of TRANSFORMERS on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); BUMBLEBEE; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
The TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs include a bonus disc with over 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes content and interviews. Travel to Cybertron to explore the TRANSFORMERS home world, then visit the UK to delve into the locations used to bring the epic adventure to life. In addition, go inside the secret mythology of the legendary robots in disguise, check out the incredible vehicles used in the film and much, much more.
TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT is Paramount Home Media’s first 4K Ultra HD release in Dolby Vision™, which enhances the home viewing experience by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack* remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.