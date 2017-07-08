Lorenzo di Bonaventura on ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’, Unicron and the ‘Bumblebee’ Movie

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With director Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, I recently sat down with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to talk about the making of the film. During our spoiler filled conversation he talked about what filming in IMAX 3D brought to the franchise, the most challenging part of making the film, the way technology has advanced from the first film, why they ended the film with the introduction of Unicron and what fans can expect in director Travis Knight’s Bumblebee movie.

As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Isabela Moner, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out what Lorenzo di Bonaventura had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and a few images.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura:

How technology has advanced since the first film where the robots now look like they’ve gone from the Atari 2600 to a PlayStation 4

What 3D IMAX brings to the experience.

What was the most challenging part of making the film?

The film ends with Unicron. Where did the idea come from?

How much do they know about where the next film will go?

What can he say about the Bumblebee movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: