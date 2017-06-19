‘Transformers: The Last Knight’: Over 40 New Images Rollout Autobots, Decepticons, and More

0

Paramount has released over 40 new images from Transformers: The Last Knight. In the latest installment, Cade (Mark Wahlberg) discovers that Transformers have been around Earth for centuries, and also Optimus Prime is evil now for some reason. The movie comes out this week, and I still can’t really tell you what the plot is, but then again, I’ve already seen the first four Transformers movies, and I can’t tell you what happened in those movies either (but this nifty explainer helps a lot!).

As you can see from these images, the autobots and decepticons are both on display along with sweaty actors, explosions, and Bay clearly having a blast. While most directors wouldn’t want to be weighted down to the same franchise for five movies, it’s clear that Bay loves making these movies even though they’re clearly a bit of an ordeal. I just wish he was invested in story and character as much as he cared about how much 3D mayhem his IMAX cameras can capture.

Check out the Transformers: The Last Knight images below. The film opens June 21st and also stars Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Jerrod Carmichael, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro.

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: