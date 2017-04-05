Watch: Michael Bay Explains Why You Need to See ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ in IMAX 3D

Michael Bay’s upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight was shot natively in IMAX 3D, so what exactly does that mean? Thankfully, Paramount has released a featurette where the director explains the benefit of shooting 3D rather than post-converting. During his explanation, he points out that when it comes to the many, many particles that fly up during the explosions, the cameras capture that depth of field on the day.
It’s interesting to see Bay be such a forceful advocate for 3D when 3D seems like it’s kind of on its way out. The novelty has worn off, and while that’s not to say that Bay can’t make the format work for him (Transformers: Dark of the Moon used 3D surprisingly well), I’m not sure how much of a selling point it is anymore. Speaking for myself, I know that when I attend press and promo screenings for movies that will be released in 3D, the studio mostly doesn’t bother showing us the 3D version anymore. That being said, I’ll probably end up seeing Transformers: The Last Knight in IMAX 3D because that’s what the job demands.
Check out the featurette below. The film opens June 23rd and stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Jerrod Carmichael, Laura Haddock, and Isabela Moner.
Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight:
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.