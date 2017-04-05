Watch: Michael Bay Explains Why You Need to See ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ in IMAX 3D

0

Michael Bay’s upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight was shot natively in IMAX 3D, so what exactly does that mean? Thankfully, Paramount has released a featurette where the director explains the benefit of shooting 3D rather than post-converting. During his explanation, he points out that when it comes to the many, many particles that fly up during the explosions, the cameras capture that depth of field on the day.

It’s interesting to see Bay be such a forceful advocate for 3D when 3D seems like it’s kind of on its way out. The novelty has worn off, and while that’s not to say that Bay can’t make the format work for him (Transformers: Dark of the Moon used 3D surprisingly well), I’m not sure how much of a selling point it is anymore. Speaking for myself, I know that when I attend press and promo screenings for movies that will be released in 3D, the studio mostly doesn’t bother showing us the 3D version anymore. That being said, I’ll probably end up seeing Transformers: The Last Knight in IMAX 3D because that’s what the job demands.

Check out the featurette below. The film opens June 23rd and stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Jerrod Carmichael, Laura Haddock, and Isabela Moner.

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: