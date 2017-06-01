No, ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Is Not 3 Hours Long

0

The internet is a funny, and oftentimes frustrating thing. Last night, if you Googled Transformers: The Last Knight, a runtime of three hours and two minutes popped up. The internet took this and ran with it, offering up its best jokes on the expanding length of the Transformers movies. Some of the jokes were funny! But most forgot that Google is not exactly an accurate news-breaker of feature film runtimes well before those movies are released. Once the films start getting sent to theaters and the runtimes become public knowledge Google often reflects the right one, but three weeks out this wasn’t exactly a 100% trustworthy source—even if Michael Bay films do tend to be quite bloated.

And indeed, Bay himself took to Twitter last night to not only debunk the three hour runtime, but also reveal that The Last Knight is significantly shorter than the most recent Transformers movies:

Reports of #transformers The Last Knight being over 3hrs is wrong. It's shorter than the last 3 movies by a lot. — Michael Bay (@michaelbay) June 1, 2017

Each successive Transformers film has been longer than the last. 2007’s Transformers is 2 hours and 23 minutes; the atrocious Revenge of the Fallen is 2 hours and 24 minutes; Dark of the Moon is 2 hours and 34 minutes; and 2014’s semi-reboot of the franchise Age of Extinction clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes (and you really, really feel it). These movies are exhausting enough aside from the runtime what with the endless action sequences, sweaty sun-soaked faces, and third act battles that go on and on, so it’s heartening to hear that The Last Knight will at least be shorter.

Bay notes that this fifth Transformers movie is shorter than “the last 3 movies by a lot”, which likely means we’re in for something closer to the runtime of the first film—so probably still expect a Transformers movie over two hours long, but not a punishing 180 minutes.