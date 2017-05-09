‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Video Reveals the “Secret History” of Transformers

0

For some reason that is beyond me, my history teachers have never mentioned the existence of gigantic, sentient, robotic beings that have been at the center of mankind’s greatest military conflicts. Luckily, I no longer have to believe their alternative facts and massive, conspiratorial cover-up, because Michael Bay has unveiled a new video that explores the “Secret History” of Transformers.

Apparently Transformers have been fighting alongside humans since the time of King Arthur’s reign, which is another legend that I thought was more fiction than fact until this day; thanks, teachers. (And on this day of all days!) The mighty bots have also been battling alongside samurai, against Nazis, and with revolutionaries and war heroes alike for hundreds of years. History is much more interesting now that Bay has laid its reality bare for us.

Coincidentally, Transformers: The Last Knight is due to open in just a short while on June 21st. Mark Wahlberg returns as the historically important Cade Yaeger alongside Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Goodman, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out the “Secret History” of Transformers video below (via MichaelBay.com):

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight:

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

