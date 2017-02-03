‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Super Bowl Commercial Teases Massive Bayhem

0

Paramount Pictures unveiled a new look at Transformers: The Last Knight during the Super Bowl with an explosion-filled TV spot. Michael Bay returns to direct this fifth entry in the Transformers franchise, which finds Mark Wahlberg reprising his role from the semi-reboot Age of Extinction. This new film introduces some serious mythology involving King Arthur, as Optimus Prime and his cohorts are in a very precarious position.

A longer look at this trailer is set to air during the Super Bowl, but for now, this isn’t a bad trailer as much as it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from Transformers movies: an unexpectedly somber tone for a story that involves giant robots that can turn into vehicles. It also looks like they’re setting up a big fight between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, so that could be fun, I guess.

Bay also wrote a letter to fans saying that this is his last Transformers movie, and he’s super serious this time. He knows he’s said it before, but this time he wants to go out and go out on top. Fingers crossed he’s finally made a Transformers sequel that’s as good as the first movie.

Watch the Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl commercial below. The film also stars Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Jerrod Carmichael, John Goodman, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin. Transformers: The Last Knight opens in theaters on June 23rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: