New ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Trailer: Grimlock Roars into Action

0

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth film in the Transformers franchise. Once again directed by Michael Bay, the film expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory, with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

You just can’t beat Michael Bay for broad-scope spectacle. By this point, we all know what the Transformers movies are going to be like, and if that’s your bag then The Last Knight looks like it has the goods. Big explosions and bots galore — Autobots, Dinobots, and even a cute little new guy named Squeeks. I gotta say, the girl power message in this trailer rings a little hollow considering Bay’s track record with female characters, but if he’s upgrading from scantily clad sexpots to a badass young girl, that’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Watch the new Transformers: The Last Knight trailer below. The film also stars Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Goodman, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin. Transformers: The Last Knight opens in theaters on June 23, 2017.

