More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight'; Sony Sets ‘Venom’ Movie for 2018

by      March 17, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 17th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Venom movie gets a 2018 release date from Sony
  • Aquaman pushed from Oct 2018 to December 2018
  • Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper to land next summer 2018
  • Malin Akerman cast as villain in Rampage
  • Mail Bag

transformers-the-last-knight-poster-1

Related Content
Previous Article
Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks 'The Matrix' Relaunch
Next Article
Disney’s Live-Action ‘Mulan’ May Not Be a Musical; Details on Guy Ritchie’s…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News