Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight'; Sony Sets ‘Venom’ Movie for 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 17th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- New trailer released for Transformers: The Last Knight
- Venom movie gets a 2018 release date from Sony
- James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will happen
- Aquaman pushed from Oct 2018 to December 2018
- 4 new clips released for Power Rangers
- Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper to land next summer 2018
- Malin Akerman cast as villain in Rampage
- Mail Bag