Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight'; Sony Sets ‘Venom’ Movie for 2018

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 17th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New trailer released for Transformers: The Last Knight

Venom movie gets a 2018 release date from Sony

James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will happen

Aquaman pushed from Oct 2018 to December 2018

4 new clips released for Power Rangers

Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper to land next summer 2018

Malin Akerman cast as villain in Rampage