Paramount Officially Pulls the Next ‘Transformers’ Sequel from Their Release Date Schedule

It’s official, Paramount is pulling the plug on Transformers 7. The studio has dropped the so-called Transformers 7 (apparently, Bumblebee is considered “Transformers 6”) from their release date schedule. The film was previously slated to arrive in theaters on June 28, 2019. Bumblebee, the spinoff film helmed by LAIKA boss and Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight, is still scheduled for December 21, 2018.

Back in February, we reported that the Transformers franchise might be headed toward a reboot following Bumblebee, after Hasbro’s investor preview for the 2018 New York Toy Fair didn’t include any live-action Transformers sequels on the upcoming Hasbro-Paramount movie slate. The news isn’t particularly surprising after The Last Knight, which fizzled out at the domestic box office. The film fared better overseas, but the final sum tallied “only” $605.4, an impressive sum no doubt, but a long fall from the billion-plus days Dark Side of the Moon and Age of Extinction.

For his part, long-time director Michael Bay, who helmed the first five films in the Transformers franchise made no bones about the fact he was done directing Transformers film during the Last Knight press tour. Of course, we’ve heard that one before (a lot), but this announcement came with a full-on letter of explanation and subsequent confirmation during interviews. Next up, Bay is headed to Netflix, where he’ll direct Ryan Reynolds in the action film Six Underground.