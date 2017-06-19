Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

The ‘Transformers’ Movies Explained: Making Sense of the Bayhem

by      June 19, 2017

0

transformers-movies-explained

To prepare for the June 21st premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight, I recently watched all four prior Transformers movies—all 611 minutes—in the span of two days, an experience I’m confident changed me as a person. I now dream of explosions, think primarily in Linkin Park songs; I blacked out halfway through Age of Extinction, and when I woke up I was leasing several Dodge Chargers. I cannot afford any of them. What I can do, however, is explain every detail of Michael Bay’s pyrotechnic-porn franchise based on a line of toys from the 1980s, the ins-and-outs of the Transformers universe.

What is the difference between an Autobot and a Decepticon? Who is Sentinel Prime? Why would a robot incapable of reproducing sexually need a giant, swinging pair of testicles? Dive in to these burning questions, and more, right here.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Twin Peaks': David Lynch Teases an Ominous Future in "Part 7"
Next Article
Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Batman Movie
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News