The ‘Transformers’ Movies Explained: Making Sense of the Bayhem

To prepare for the June 21st premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight, I recently watched all four prior Transformers movies—all 611 minutes—in the span of two days, an experience I’m confident changed me as a person. I now dream of explosions, think primarily in Linkin Park songs; I blacked out halfway through Age of Extinction, and when I woke up I was leasing several Dodge Chargers. I cannot afford any of them. What I can do, however, is explain every detail of Michael Bay’s pyrotechnic-porn franchise based on a line of toys from the 1980s, the ins-and-outs of the Transformers universe.

What is the difference between an Autobot and a Decepticon? Who is Sentinel Prime? Why would a robot incapable of reproducing sexually need a giant, swinging pair of testicles? Dive in to these burning questions, and more, right here.