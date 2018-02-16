Is a ‘Transformers’ Cinematic Universe Reboot in the Works?

0

If you’re a big fan of Michael Bay‘s take on the Transformers franchise, as has been on explosive display on the big screen for five movies over more than 10 years, I have some bad news for you: That line is probably coming to a close as Hasbro and Paramount reportedly look to reset the feature franchise following the upcoming Bumblebee movie, which is due out this December. Don’t feel too badly for the studios; they did rake in a combined $4.38 billion from ticket sales alone.

Now, if you’re of the opinion that the live-action Transformers movies have been all sorts of garish lights and sounds signifying nothing, then this could come as good news. Let’s keep in mind that we haven’t heard official word one way or the other just yet, but as Transformer World reports, the plans to reboot the franchise were first announced during Hasbro’s investor preview for the 2018 New York Toy Fair. It’s looking like the untitled Transformers 6, a sequel to the kitchen-sink of many world mythologies that was Transformers: The Last Knight, has been pulled from Hasbro and Paramount’s schedule. And that’s just for starters.

TFW’s report states that Hasbro specifically mentioned that “a new team at Paramount will reset the Transformers Live-Action Movie Series following the release of Bumblebee: The Movie.” That means no new Transformers movies for the foreseeable future; the years between 2018 and at least 2021 will be a drought for Autobots and Decepticons alike. There’s also a new agreement between Hasbro and Paramount, one which has the toy company receiving greater creative control of their content and greenlighting of movies.

Speaking of movies, Hasbro/Paramount unveiled this slide as part of the presentation which confirmed release dates for their upcoming films:

Could that 2021 Paramount/Hasbro Event Film be the reboot of the Transformers franchise? If so, that gives the team plenty of time to start shaping the future of their universe, even when factoring in the time it’ll take for the new creative team to see how fans and critics react to Travis Knight‘s Bumblebee movie when it opens on December 21st of this year.

How do you feel about a supposed Transformers cinematic universe reboot? What storylines would you like to see? And who should be both on the scripting team and in the director’s chair for at least the first new film? Let us know in the comments below!