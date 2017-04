0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 6th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Michael Bay reveals 14 stories for Transformers

Call of Duty shared universe in development at Activision Blizzard

Opening This Week

Christian Bale in talks to play Dick Cheney in biopic directed by Adam McKay

Dune reboot hires Forrest Gump writer Eric Roth

Demian Bichir to star in Conjuring spinoff The Nun

Mail Bag