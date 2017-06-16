‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ IMAX Featurette Reveals How Michael Bay Shot 98% of the Film in IMAX

0

When it comes to Transformers movies, you can be guaranteed you’re getting something big and loud. That’s certainly true of the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight, and in a new featurette released online, we get a look at how director Michael Bay used IMAX cameras to bring the sequel to life. Bay reveals that this is the first major Hollywood film shot 98% with IMAX cameras. That record will be broken next year with the 100% IMAX-shot Avengers: Infinity War, but regardless it’s another signpost that advances in IMAX technology have allowed filmmakers to utilize the large-format cameras on larger portions of their movies.

Indeed, Bay shot The Last Knight with the IMAX Alexa, IMAX’s new digital camera that’s more lightweight and far less noisy than the IMAX film cameras. Christopher Nolan is sticking with the film IMAX cameras for his movies, but others in the industry are jumping at the chance to use these digital IMAX cameras to the best of their abilities.

One of the reasons Bay keeps coming back to direct Transformers movies is that he’s given $200 million and a massive canvas to play with the most cutting-edge film technology available. This is a guy who came up in the commercials world of the 90s, where experimentation was everything, and so on these Transformers films Bay is essentially playing with the biggest, baddest, newest, and most expensive toys in the toy box.

Bay also notes in the featurette that he shot the film in 3D. I’m not sure if audiences are still paying the upcharge for 3D nowadays, but Bay certainly seems committed to at least capturing and distributing these Transformers movies in the most cutting-edge way possible (even if the stories are, well, lacking).

Check out the Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX featurette below. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro. Transformers: The Last Knight opens in theaters on June 21st.