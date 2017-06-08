‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Gets an International Trailer Packed with Explosions

0

Judging by this new Transformers: The Last Knight international trailer, even Michael Bay seems kind of bored by the Transformers franchise. In the latest installment, Cade (Mark Wahlberg) discovers that Transformers have been around Earth for centuries, and also Optimus Prime is evil now for some reason. We all know that this film doesn’t have much of a plot, and that it will still somehow make a billion dollars worldwide plus all the merchandise it sells.

Watching this new trailer, I’m eager for anyone else to take the reigns of this franchise. I’m eager to see Bay do something else. While his non-Transformers movies—Pain and Gain and 13 Hours—aren’t masterpieces, they at least allow him to do something different, and personally I’d like to see him just return to R-rated lunacy that truly allows him to go off the rails in a way that’s at least fascinating. No one wins with Bay continuing to direct Transformers movies, and I really hope that this will be his last one, both for his career and the future of the franchise.

Check out the Transformers: The Last Knight trailer below. The film opens June 21st and also stars Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro.

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: