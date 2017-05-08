New ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Clip Features Anthony Hopkins Calling Mark Wahlberg “Dude”

0

Paramount has released a new Transformers: The Last Knight clip. Once again directed by Michael Bay, the film expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory, with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The story, which will take the series into the past as well as the present, features new and old characters plus the many, many explosions we’ve come to expect from this franchise.

In the clip, Wahlberg’s Cade Yaeger has come to visit an English Lord played by Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins. Hopkins, who was outstanding last year on Westworld, has decided to slum it and will happily call Cade “Dude” because Transformers movies pay well. Hopefully, Hopkins’ character will also get to say things like “Radical” and “Gnarly” and “Tubular.” The sky’s the limit with this guy.

Check out the Transformers: The Last Knight clip below and let us know what you think. Does The Last Knight offer reason to think we’re in for something different? The film opens June 21st and also stars Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Goodman, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.