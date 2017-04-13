Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight'; Dwayne Johnson Talks ‘Shazam’

by      April 13, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 12th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Guillermo del Toro reveals he met with Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll about Star Wars
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

