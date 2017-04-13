Movie Talk: New Trailer for ‘Transformers: The Last Knight'; Dwayne Johnson Talks ‘Shazam’

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 12th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Jon Schnepp, Clarke Wolfe, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight

Dwayne Johnson confirms separate movies for Shazam and Black Adam

New international trailer released for Baby Driver

New Atomic Blonde trailer hits online

New TV Spot released for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guillermo del Toro reveals he met with Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll about Star Wars

Mail Bag