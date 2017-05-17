Watch Another New ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Trailer Because Why Not?

0

Paramount Pictures has unveiled yet another new international trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth film in the ongoing Transformers franchise that once again sees director Michael Bay playing with an insane budget. The sequel brings Mark Wahlberg‘s inventor Cade Yaeger back into the fold while introducing a world ravaged by the Transformers war. As Cade and Co. fight back, they also learn the secret history of the Transformers: these robots have fought alongside humans for centuries.

This trailer goes heavy on the action beats and the comedy, giving us a closer look at Jerrod Carmichael‘s character—aka “Mr. Comic Relief.” Indeed, the last Transformers movie introduced T.J. Miller as “the funny one” before he was swiftly killed by a robot, so it’ll be interesting to see how long Carmichael stays in the story. Elsewhere, Optimus is just straight up murdering folks, so that’s fun.

The story for The Last Knight came about during the writers room that was assembled for future Transformers movies, where they combined two separate ideas into one—my guess is the whole “secret history of Transformers” thing and this whole deal with Optimus being turned into a baddie. Whether that resonates with audiences or not, this movie will make $1 billion.

Watch the new Transformers: The Last Knight trailer below. The film also stars Laura Haddock, Isabel Moner, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Gemma Chan, and John Turturro. Transformers: The Last Night opens in theaters on June 21st.