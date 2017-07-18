‘Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy’ Adds Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime in “Titans Return”

0

“Titans Return”, the second chapter of Hasbro’s Transformers digital series, The Prime Wars Trilogy, continues the story with an amazing new addition to the voice cast: Peter Cullen, who originated the voice of Optimus Prime in the 1980s animated Transformers series, will be making his Prime Wars Trilogy debut as the voice of Optimus Prime. Cullen will be joined by a host of fan favorites including Judd Nelson, who is reprising his roles of Rodimus Prime and Hot Rod from the 1986 animated Transformers movie, Michael Dorn as Fortress Maximus, Wil Wheaton as Perceptor, Nolan North as Metroplex and Jason David Frank as Emissary.

They are joined by returning talent from “Combiner Wars”, including Abby Trott (Windblade), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Lana McKissack (Mistress of Flame), and DashieGames (Menasor), as well as a new set of influencers like MatPat (Computron), Rob Dyke (Devastator) and Tay Zonday (Chorus of the Primes).

“Titans Return” continues the Transformers: Combiner Wars story when it debuts this November on go90 worldwide and in China on Sohu.com. The series features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode.

Picking up right where the destruction of the “Combiner Wars” left off, “Titans Return” takes the action of the Prime Wars Trilogy to new ‘heights,’ and features return appearances from many fan-favorite Transformers characters while introducing new Autobots and Decepticons. In the series, enormous Transformers called Titans are awakened and these massive characters bring massive problems. Trypticon, a gigantic lizard-like Transformer, rises to wreak havoc on Cybertron, while Windblade and a rag-tag team of Transformers must resurrect an ancient ally. Not all Transformers will survive, as beloved heroes are changed forever while others’ sparks are blown to oblivion. Like “Combiner Wars”, sophisticated storytelling reveals more than meets the eye for older audiences and kids of all ages when a sinister secret is discovered.

“Titans Return” is being overseen by Executive Producer and showrunner FJ DeSanto. Here’s a look at the new cast members: