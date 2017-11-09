Peter Cullen Returns as Optimus Prime in ‘Transformers: Titans Return’ Trailer

0

A new trailer for Transformers: Titans Return, the new installment of the animated Hasbro web series, offers up new looks (and listens) to the continuing saga that began with “Combiner Wars.” The trailer provides a first look at the incredible voice-talent making their debut in the Prime Wars Trilogy including Peter Cullen, who originated the voice of Optimus Prime in the 1980s animated Transformers series; Judd Nelson, who is reprising his roles of Rodimus Prime and Hot Rod from the 1986 animated Transformers movie; Michael Dorn as Fortress Maximus; Wil Wheaton as Perceptor; Nolan North as Metroplex; and Jason David Frank as Emissary.

They are joined by returning talent from “Combiner Wars”, including Abby Trott (Windblade), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Lana McKissack (Mistress of Flame), and DashieGames (Menasor), as well as a new set of influencers like MatPat (Computron), Rob Dyke (Devastator) and Tay Zonday (Chorus of the Primes). Witness the beginning of the end on November 14th when Transformers: Titans Return launches on go90.

Check out the new trailer for Transformers: Titans Return below:

Since launching the trilogy’s first installment of the digital series in August 2016, Transformers: Combiner Wars, has garnered more than 125 million global views across a variety of digital platforms. Continuing the massive worldwide interest in Transformers: Combiner Wars, “Titans Return” debuts November 14th in the U.S on Verizon’s go90, a premium mobile entertainment destination, and on Tumblr in the rest of the world (with the exception of Sohu.com in China). The series features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode.

Picking up right where the destruction of the Combiner Wars left off, “Titans Return” takes the action of the Prime Wars Trilogy to new ‘heights,’ and features return appearances from many fan-favorite Transformers characters as well as introduces new Autobots and Decepticons.

In the series, enormous Transformers called Titans are awakened and these massive characters bring massive problems. Trypticon, a gigantic lizard-like Transformer, rises to wreak havoc on Cybertron, while Windblade and a rag-tag team of Transformers must resurrect an ancient ally. Not all Transformers will survive, as beloved heroes are changed forever while others’ sparks are blown to oblivion. Like Combiner Wars, sophisticated storytelling reveals more than meets the eye for older audiences and kids of all ages when a sinister secret is discovered.