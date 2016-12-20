‘Travelers’ Trailer Introduces the Heroic Time Bandits of Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Series

0

No matter the scenario, I will always see Eric McCormack as one-half of the starring duo in Will & Grace. He attempted comebacks since then, like with the TNT series Perception and that show Trust Me with The Flash’s Tom Cavanagh. But does he have the presence and demeanor to pull off an FBI agent role in a time-traveling sci-fi series?

The first trailer for Travelers, the latest addition to Netflix’s slate of original content, sees the actor as Grant MacLaren, an FBI agent from the distant future when humanity develops the technological to send someone’s consciousness back through time to inhabit a body in the 21st century. (Think what Assassin’s Creed did with the Animus, or Wolverine’s trip to the past in X-Men: Days of Future Past.)

Grant takes a team back in time to inhabit the bodies of ordinary citizens in order to prevent humanity’s extinction, while trying to maintain their covers.

Much like Netflix’s The O.A., the release of the Travelers trailer comes just days before the series debuts in its entirety on December 23 — because that’s the kind of world we live in now. The cast is rounded out by Mackenzie Porter, Patrick Gilmore, Jared Paul Abrahamson, Nesta Marlee Cooper, and Reilly Dolman.

