‘Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell’: First Images Surface and Burt Gummer Takes Aim

If you’re part of the cult following of Tremors, you’ll be happy to hear that the first images from the sixth installment in the subterranean creature feature franchise are now online. Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell features the return of Michael Gross as the gun-happy hunter Burt Gummer, alongside Jamie Kennedy as his son, Travis, who follows up on his Tremors 5: Bloodline debut. As you might have guessed from the title, this installment will take the Graboid-hunters into the frozen north where a secret research facility hides some truly disturbing developments. (Oh yeah, and someone’s totally gonna milk a Graboid, by the way.)

You can look for Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD later this year from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Gross and Kennedy are joined by franchise newcomers Tanya van Graan (Death Race: Inferno, Zulu), Rob van Vuuren (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and Greg Kriek (Momentum). Don Michael Paul directs from a script by John Whelpley, reuniting the Tremors 5: Bloodlines team.

Check out a selection of images below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (via CS):

Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the artic [sic] tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom — but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid!

