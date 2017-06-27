‘Tremors’ TV Series Reboot Starring Kevin Bacon Lands a Pilot Order at Syfy

0

It’s been a minute since we talked about Kevin Bacon, Graboids, and the creature-featuring Tremors franchise. Originally launched back in 1990 with Ron Underwood at the helm directing a story he wrote along with S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddock, Tremors centered on handymen Valentine “Val” McKee (Kevin Bacon) and Earl Basset (Fred Ward) in smalltown Perfection, Nevada, finding themselves held hostage by monstrous, subterranean worms. It was a delightful B movie that spawned a direct-to-video franchise that delivered an additional four films to fans, the latest dropping in 2015. The Sci-Fi Channel also attempted to launch Tremors: The Series in 2003, where its 13 episodes starring Michael Gross aired out of order for some peculiar reason.

As ScreenDaily reports, the rebranded Syfy is at it again. We previously knew that Bacon would be returning to reprise his role in the rebooted Tremors series for super-producer Jason Blum, but now we have word that Syfy has gone ahead and ordered up the pilot. Bacon told the outlet as much during press for Story of a Girl at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, “We are going to do a pilot for Syfy.”

Bacon went on to clarify why now was the time for Valentine McKee to come back:

It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later. [Tremors] is a really good movie. I don’t go back and watch my movies but because we were doing this one, I had to go back and look at it. It’s just the idea of this loser who is living a very ordinary life and has an extraordinary experience with these monsters and becomes, for a moment, a hero.

But rather than retell that story, this reboot will actually be more of a continuation of Valentine’s life more than 25 years later. As THR reports, the new story will find McKee “attempting to save the town again — but this time, also battling age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.” Bacon also said, via press release, “Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let’s kick some Graboid ass!”

You can’t really blame Bacon for not following up on Tremors‘ poor box-office performance at the time, though the cult following the franchise developed did wonders for Gross’ career. I’m not sure if he’ll be arriving for the new series, but I’d love to see gun-nut Burt Gummer return.

Andrew Miller will be writing the series adaptation and serving as showrunner. Bacon will also executive produce alongside David Schiff and Blumhouse Television. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!