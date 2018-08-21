Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Composed the Score for Jonah Hill’s ‘Mid90s’

0

Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s is set to debut on the fall film festival circuit next month, but there’s one more surprise in store: he nabbed a pair of incredible composers. Film Music Reporter reports that Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Aticus Ross have composed the original score for Mid90s, adding yet another layer of excitement to what was already an exciting project.

Hill wrote, produced, and directed the film, which follows a 13-year-old named Stevie over the course of a summer as he makes friends with a group of skaters. As the title suggests, the film takes place in the mid-1990s. This looks to be a very character-driven coming-of-age story a la Lady Bird, which shares both a producer (Scott Rudin) and a studio (A24) in common with Mid90s.

Reznor and Ross haven’t scored that many narrative features. Their groundbreaking score for The Social Network won them an Oscar, and they reteamed with director David Fincher on both The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. Their last narrative feature score was for the 2016 Mark Wahlberg thriller Patriots Day, and beyond that they scored the climate change documentary Before the Flood and Ken Burns’ docuseries The Vietnam War.

So yeah, if you needed yet another reason to be excited for Mid90s, here it is. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month before opening in theaters on October 19th.