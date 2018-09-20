Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ Series

0

Damon Lindelof’s new adaptation of Watchmen for HBO just keeps getting better and better. The network ordered the Lost showrunner’s “remixed” version of the iconic graphic novel to series in August after a promising pilot, and now Variety reports that Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will compose original music for the series. Reznor and Ross are of course two members of the band Nine Inch Nails, but they kicked off their film scoring career with David Fincher’s The Social Network, for which they won the Oscar. Subsequent film scores included Gone Girl and Patriots Day, but they’ve been pretty choosy with what they decide to work on. Watchmen comes on the heels of the news that they also provided the score for Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s (I’ve seen it, their score is great).

The ambitious superhero series is the next project for Lindelof after wrapping up a three-season run on HBO’s The Leftovers, a show that fielded a small audience but received massive critical acclaim—especially in its final two seasons. With Watchmen, Lindelof has said he’s not making a straight adaptation of the Alan Moore graphic novel, but instead treating the source material as an “Old Testament” and crafting a “New Testament” of sorts with his series.

Regina King leads a terrific, diverse cast that includes Tom Mison, Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, Adelynn Spoon, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Louis Gossett Jr. (Hap and Leonard), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Jacob Ming-Trent (White Famous), and Andrew Howard (Hatfields and McCoys).

This actually isn’t Reznor and Ross’ first foray into television, as they provided music for Ken Burns’ PBS documentary The Vietnam War. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re scoring each and every season of Watchmen, or if they’ll merely establish the cues and themes for Season 1 and hand off duties to another composer if the show returns for a second season. Regardless, this is very exciting.

Watchmen will premiere on HBO sometime in 2019, probably in the latter half of the year.