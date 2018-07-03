Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross to Score ‘It Comes at Night’ Director’s New Musical ‘Waves’

0

It Comes at Night and Krisha filmmaker Trey Edward Schults is going ambitious for his next project. Variety reports that Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) are in negotiations to star in Waves, which is described as a “dramatic musical” that serves as “an energetic, affecting anthem of contemporary teenage life.” The story revolves around two young couples who navigate the emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love.

Much like Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, the film will be almost entirely synchronized to music. Waves will mix iconic contemporary songs with an original score to be composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, making this A24 project one of the most intriguing films in the works at this particular moment.

Reznor and Ross won the Best Original Score Oscar for their groundbreaking work on The Social Network, but they’ve been pretty selective about future film projects. They scored David Fincher’s follow-ups The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl as well as the documentaries Before the Flood and The Vietnam War, but the only other narrative theatrical film they’ve scored since Social Network was 2016’s Patriots Day, so their involvement in Waves is a big deal.

Further details on the film are under wraps, but production is expected to begin in Florida next month as casting continues. It Comes at Night made waves with its intriguing trailers, but some audiences members felt a bit duped by the film they actually saw as opposed to the horror-tinged marketing. Krisha, meanwhile, was a character-centric drama, so I’m mighty excited to see what Shults does in the musical genre.