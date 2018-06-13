Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell Talk ‘SuperFly’, Cool Costumes, Lamborghini’s and Filming Threesomes

0

With SuperFly opening this week in theaters, I recently sat down with Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell to talk about making the film. During the wide-ranging conversation they talked about the insanely tight production schedule, what it was like using a Lamborghini in the car chase, how they worked with the costume designer to create their looks in the film, shared some memorable moments from filming, and Jackson talked about what it was like filming the threeome.

If you’re not familiar with SuperFly, it’s written by Watchmen screenwriter Alex Tse, and stars Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish) in the role of Priest Youngblood, as played previously by Ron O’Neal in Gordon Parks Jr.’s original 1972 film. In both versions of the movie, Priest is a cocaine dealer trying to get out of the business after one last job. We all know how well that one last job always goes. SuperFly also stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, Jacob Ming-Trent, and Jennifer Morrison. For more on SuperFly, check out the recent trailer.

Check out what Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell: