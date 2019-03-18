Ben Affleck & Oscar Isaac on ‘Triple Frontier’ and the Importance of Doing In-Camera Effects

0

–

If you watch a lot of Netflix films, you may have noticed the original movies they’ve been producing have been getting a lot better. This trend continues with director J.C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier. Loaded with some fantastic actors – Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal – the action-thriller, written by Chandor and Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty), centers on a group of former Special Forces operatives that decide to steal a South American drug lord’s money. However, while you’ve seen a ton of movies about a group of people that decide to do a big heist, what’s refreshing about Triple Frontier is most of the film takes place after they’ve done the job. Trust me; if you have Netflix, you absolutely want to check this movie out. For more on Triple Frontier, you can read Vinnie Mancuso’s review or watch the trailer.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to sit down with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. They talked about working with second unit director Guy Norris (his incredible resume here) and his emphasis on practical stunts without CGI, their thoughts on whether or not Netflix films should be eligible for Academy Awards, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Ben Affleck & Oscar Isaac:

How every actor in Hollywood is in Dune but Ben Affleck.

The ever changing landscape of the movie industry and whether or not Netflix films should be eligible for Oscars.

What it was like working with second unit director Guy Norris and his insistence on doing practical stunts.

Here’s the official synopsis for Triple Frontier: